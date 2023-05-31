UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,220. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

