United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products.

