UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of UnitedHealth Group worth $8,921,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.01 and its 200-day moving average is $497.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

