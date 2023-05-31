UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 170,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 173,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,104,000 after buying an additional 87,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 829.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 39,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.28. 1,627,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,950. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

