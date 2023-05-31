Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

