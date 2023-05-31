Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $19,621,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 134,161 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valaris by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of VAL stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 346,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,635. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

