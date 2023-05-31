Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

