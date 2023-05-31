Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

VHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

VHI stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valhi has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

