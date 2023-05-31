Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
Valhi Price Performance
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 22.86%.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valhi (VHI)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.