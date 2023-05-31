VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 24,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 10,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

