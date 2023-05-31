Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 1,185,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

