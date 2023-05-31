Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,964,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,617,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,019,000 after acquiring an additional 120,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 875,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 9,331,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,856. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

