Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Reduced by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,675 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $41,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 751,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,688,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VGK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 1,938,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,197. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

