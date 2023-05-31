Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 1.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $65,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. 301,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,237. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.