Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $190.31. 54,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,459. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

