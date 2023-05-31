Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,725,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 474,441 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

