Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,725,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 474,441 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.57.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.