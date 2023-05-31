Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 33,026 shares.The stock last traded at $185.44 and had previously closed at $186.96.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
