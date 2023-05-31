Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 33,026 shares.The stock last traded at $185.44 and had previously closed at $186.96.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.