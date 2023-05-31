Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.