Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

