Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 75,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.28. 1,286,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,122. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

