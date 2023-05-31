Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock worth $3,320,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.4 %

Intuit stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.80. 1,837,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,978. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.42 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

