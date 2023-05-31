Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 15,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded down $13.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

