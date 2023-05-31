Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.74. 3,785,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.