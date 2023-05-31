Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 12,154 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $209.41. The company had a trading volume of 568,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

