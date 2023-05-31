Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.03. 467,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,784. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

