Verdad Advisers LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional accounts for 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 1,529,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.