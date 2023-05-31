Verdad Advisers LP Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 3.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kroger by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,640. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.