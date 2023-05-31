Verdad Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 185,000 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Algoma Steel Group comprises 1.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,763,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 185,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

About Algoma Steel Group

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 296,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,487. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.