Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Salem Media Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SALM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,855. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

