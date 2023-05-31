Verge (XVG) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Verge has a total market cap of $32.10 million and $873,099.08 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,045.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00330529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00545255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00066430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00416400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,612,138 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

