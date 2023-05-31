Vertcoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $56,486.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,107.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00330879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00538700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00415597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,871,310 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

