Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $83,867.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,161.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00328724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00552635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00415344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,868,897 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

