Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 4.8% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.07. 49,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 687,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

