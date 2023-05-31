Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

