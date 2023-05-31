Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 4,669,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

