Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 3.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 793,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,674,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at $46,584,343.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

