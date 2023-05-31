Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,509. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

