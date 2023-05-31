Wealthspan Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VHT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,742. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

