Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,029. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.