WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

