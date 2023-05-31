Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 371.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

WAL opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

