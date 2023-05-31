Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 131,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

