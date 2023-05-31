Wintrust Investments LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 1,445,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

