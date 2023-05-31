Wintrust Investments LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.48. 37,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.22.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

