Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $276,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 1,109,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

