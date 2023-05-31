Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.86. 216,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.24. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

