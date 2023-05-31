Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 108,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,349. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

