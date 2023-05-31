Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 265,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

