Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $7,043,817. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.24. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,805. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

