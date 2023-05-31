Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Chemed
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $7,043,817. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.24. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,805. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.