Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 142,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,422. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

