Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro Company Profile

Shares of WIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.