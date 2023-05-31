Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of WIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.